Morgan Stanley Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $131.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.
Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:SPG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 19,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,464. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,939,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
