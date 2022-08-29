Morgan Stanley Lowers Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $131.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.24. 19,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,464. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,939,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

