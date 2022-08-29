Morgan Stanley Boosts Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,227. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 113.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $36.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.2% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

