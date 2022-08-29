Moonshot (MSHOT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Moonshot (MSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $172,615.72 and approximately $21,693.00 worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonshot has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 593% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.23 or 0.02151425 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00844797 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonshot Coin Profile
Moonshot’s total supply is 595,912,637,759,493 coins and its circulating supply is 305,838,214,926,386 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.
Moonshot Coin Trading
