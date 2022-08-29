Moonpot (POTS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16,106.00

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $16,106.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Moonpot coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 591.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.10 or 0.02142576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00845588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,127,847 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonpot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

