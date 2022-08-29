Moonfarm Finance Trading Down 11.5% This Week (MFO)

Moonfarm Finance (MFO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Moonfarm Finance has a market capitalization of $49,906.29 and approximately $14,936.00 worth of Moonfarm Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonfarm Finance has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonfarm Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 824.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.29 or 0.02811605 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00823843 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Moonfarm Finance Coin Profile
Moonfarm Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,604 coins. Moonfarm Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonfarm Finance
