MoonBear.finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89,402.87 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $89,402.87 and $11,156.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MoonBear.finance Profile

MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.

