MoonBear.finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $89,402.87 (MBF)

MoonBear.finance (MBF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One MoonBear.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonBear.finance has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. MoonBear.finance has a total market cap of $89,402.87 and $11,156.00 worth of MoonBear.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MoonBear.finance Profile
MoonBear.finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,000,000,000 coins. MoonBear.finance’s official Twitter account is @MoonBearFinance.
Buying and Selling MoonBear.finance
Receive News & Updates for MoonBear.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonBear.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.