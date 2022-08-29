Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Has $2.11 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,014,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,395. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.76.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.53.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

