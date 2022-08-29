Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com accounts for 2.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Alarm.com worth $17,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alarm.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Alarm.com by 16.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,523. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,985. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.24.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

