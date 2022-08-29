Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 40,100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 165.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 3.5% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $28,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $376.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.85 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.57.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
