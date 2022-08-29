Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.0736

Monolith (TKN) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $166.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

