MONK Trading Down 39.9% Over Last Week (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MONK has a market capitalization of $306,315.39 and $625.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001938 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

