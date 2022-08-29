MonaCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $31.16 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002398 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $55,908.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,769.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.76 or 0.07318074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00026445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00157048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00278409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.78 or 0.00747488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00585507 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001062 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.