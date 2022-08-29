Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Modiv Stock Performance

MDV stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Modiv has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Modiv Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. ( NYSE:MDV Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

