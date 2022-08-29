Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,283,900 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 4,700,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,946.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi Motors alerts:

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMTOF remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884. Mitsubishi Motors has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells passenger vehicles, and their parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile Business and Financial Service Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.