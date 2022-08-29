Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $16.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

MCW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:MCW opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,786.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $61,685.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $392,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $510,564. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 219,213,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,870,000 after buying an additional 4,051,981 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,091,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,990 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,192,000 after purchasing an additional 125,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

