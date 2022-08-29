MintMe.com Coin Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $160,096.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

