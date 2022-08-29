Minter HUB (HUB) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Minter HUB (HUB) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Minter HUB coin can now be bought for $20.40 or 0.00105928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Minter HUB has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Minter HUB has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $12,398.00 worth of Minter HUB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 827.9% against the dollar and now trades at $568.20 or 0.02808201 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00819759 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Minter HUB Profile
Minter HUB’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.
Buying and Selling Minter HUB
