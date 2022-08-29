Mineral (MNR) Price Hits $0.0025

Mineral (MNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Mineral has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $111,735.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mineral coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mineral has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mineral alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00128812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mineral’s official website is www.mineralhub.org.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mineral should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mineral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mineral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mineral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.