Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 33,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 411,648 shares.The stock last traded at 12.33 and had previously closed at 11.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNMD. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,743,199.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 160,911 shares of company stock valued at $111,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

