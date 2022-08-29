Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.79 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.70 and a 200 day moving average of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 36,762 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total value of 25,733.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,743,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 160,911 shares of company stock valued at $111,862 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

