Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
MNMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at 0.79 on Thursday. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 0.53 and a 1 year high of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.70 and a 200 day moving average of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $334.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
