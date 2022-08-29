Mina Trading Down 5.4% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. During the last week, Mina has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003333 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $437.59 million and $11.61 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 820% against the dollar and now trades at $563.38 or 0.02804568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.99 or 0.00826340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 653,653,816 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

Mina Coin Trading

