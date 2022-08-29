Mike Henry Buys 262,368 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Mike Henry acquired 262,368 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$41.46 ($28.99) per share, with a total value of A$10,877,777.28 ($7,606,837.26).

BHP Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

About BHP Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

