Mike Henry Buys 262,368 Shares of BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Mike Henry acquired 262,368 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$41.46 ($28.99) per share, with a total value of A$10,877,777.28 ($7,606,837.26).
BHP Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.
About BHP Group
Featured Stories
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.