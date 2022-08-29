MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.237 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

MOFG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,045. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on MOFG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

