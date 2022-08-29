Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Midwest Energy Emissions stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.64. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
