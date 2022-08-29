Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Price Performance

Midwest Energy Emissions stock remained flat at $0.31 during trading hours on Friday. 3,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.64. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

