Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.53.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Middlefield Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Middlefield Banc

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

