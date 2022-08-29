Micro Focus International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,209 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 194 put options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 516,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16,276 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 292,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 262,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 226.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.02. 40,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,534. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

