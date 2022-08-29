MIB Coin (MIB) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $82,407.35 and approximately $6.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000223 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 449,337,767 coins and its circulating supply is 172,035,839 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

