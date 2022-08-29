MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4075 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 49.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

MGE Energy stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $69.23 and a 12 month high of $86.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

