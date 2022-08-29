Mesefa Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (SEFA)

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Mesefa has a total market cap of $5,168.19 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mesefa has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 809.7% against the dollar and now trades at $557.10 or 0.02795522 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00832540 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
Receive News & Updates for Mesefa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mesefa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.