Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $50,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,143,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,831,000 after buying an additional 133,471 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 187,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE MRK traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.27. The stock had a trading volume of 193,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,384. The company has a market capitalization of $223.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

