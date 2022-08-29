Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,230,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $222.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

