MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Decreased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MELI traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $873.87. 5,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,217. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 185.58 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $914.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $600.68 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

