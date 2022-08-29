MegaCryptoPolis Price Reaches $4.78 on Top Exchanges (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be bought for $4.78 or 0.00023873 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MegaCryptoPolis alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 826.3% against the dollar and now trades at $567.27 or 0.02804852 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00819994 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Profile

MegaCryptoPolis was first traded on September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official website is mcp3d.com. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MegaCryptoPolis

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MegaCryptoPolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MegaCryptoPolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.