Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.3% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $33,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 286.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 681,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,483,000 after purchasing an additional 505,059 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 77,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.96. 34,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

