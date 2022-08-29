Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFCSF. National Bank Financial lowered Medical Facilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Facilities from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of MFCSF remained flat at $7.93 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.65. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

Medical Facilities Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.97%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

