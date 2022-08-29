Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.50–$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $132.00 million-$138.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $127.47 million. Matterport also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Matterport Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. Matterport has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $374,096.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 171.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after buying an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 460.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,958 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 737.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 498.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 984.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 326,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 296,096 shares in the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

