Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 4,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 239,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

MTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

