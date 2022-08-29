Masari Price Reaches $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (MSR)

Masari (MSR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, Masari has traded up 19% against the US dollar. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Masari has a market capitalization of $101,973.64 and approximately $8.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

MSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The official website for Masari is getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

