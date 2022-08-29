Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday. B. Riley cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

