Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after purchasing an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 667,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. StockNews.com raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.01. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,543. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

