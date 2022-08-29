Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042,662. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
