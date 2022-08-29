Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,042,662. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 366.4% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 42,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 113.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,050,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,647 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

