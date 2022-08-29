Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Cut by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,065,014 shares during the quarter. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,774 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,057 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 601.2% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 994,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 852,680 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.15. 495,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,042,662. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

