Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 3.1% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $554,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,493,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,615,000 after acquiring an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,189,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,236,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

MFC traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $17.73. 138,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

