Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.35

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 42204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

About Makita

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Makita Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.