Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.35

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 42204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MKTAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura lowered Makita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
Makita Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.
About Makita
Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. The company offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Makita (MKTAY)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.