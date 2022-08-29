MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 111,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

