MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Update

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the July 31st total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.05. 111,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,437. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.15. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (MEGI)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.