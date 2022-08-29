MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 8,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 495,806 shares.The stock last traded at $12.85 and had previously closed at $12.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

MAG Silver Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

