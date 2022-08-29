Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 6,696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $70,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC traded down $2.36 on Monday, hitting $163.60. 9,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

