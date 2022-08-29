Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,441 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833,240 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,441 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,473,591,000 after buying an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after buying an additional 2,388,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.55. 173,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,367,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

