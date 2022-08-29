Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,097 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 106,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 374,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 14.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,803,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $131,259,000 after purchasing an additional 352,811 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 49,968 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.9% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 285,860 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 155,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,186. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.57 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.