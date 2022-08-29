Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,342 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Dominion Energy worth $42,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on D. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,880. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

